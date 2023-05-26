Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Equita alongside Clessidra completes acquisition of Everton
Tea company is the fourth deal for Clessidra Capital Partners 4 fund
Clessidra Private Equity, an operator in the Italian private equity market focused on the upper-mid market segment, completes the acquisition of Everton, a company active in the tea, herbal tea and infusions sector, from a club deal of investors organized by Cronos Capital Partners. The acquisition, announced towards the end of april, represents the fourth transaction of the Clessidra Capital Partners...
EFA News - European Food Agency