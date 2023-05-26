It does not receive public funding
CLARA MOSCHINI

Samsung still interested in Electrolux

With Midea's Chinese, there are two suitors for the Swedish appliance maker

South Korean multinational Samsung Electronics is still interested in the Electrolux dossier. The update to the news was released by Bloomberg, which also disclosed the claims of the Wallenberg family, which with Investor Ab is the Swedish appliance manufacturer's largest shareholder with 18 percent and 30 percent voting rights, respectively. There is not only China's Midea, therefore, to come forward...

fc - 31755

