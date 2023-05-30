Packaging Directive. Italy expresses opposition to the EU Council

Reducing packaging waste is "shareable" but there is a need for "flexibility in relation to the tools to achieve it and the efforts made" by the countries of the European Union. This was underlined by italian Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida in his speech during the debate in the EU Council on the packaging directive.

For the occasion, Lollobrigida spoke of Italy as a "model of excellence in the management" of packaging waste. According to the minister, the directive risks having a "significant impact" on the entire agri-food sector.

It would also be misleading, argues Lollobrigida, "to shift attention from recycling to reuse", to the extent that "the Pnrr provides for investments in collection and recycling", therefore, it is "inconsistent that the Commission has approved them" and "today wants to impose a sudden change of direction".

"Many times the packaging is part of marketing, just think of wine", added the minister, saying he was against "predetermining the formats", the "returnable deposit which penalizes exports", "the obligation to deposit a deposit" and the "ban on single-use packaging".