Italy. Governor Zaia wants Golden power for Electrolux

"I say this clearly: if it is true and if it ever occurs, but to date I am not aware of it, that there was an attempt to change hands, the government absolutely must exercise Golden Power. We cannot afford to become a land of conquest by anyone". This was stated by Veneto president Luca Zaia, regarding Electrolux's plans in Italy, particularly at the Susegana (Treviso) site-one of those at stake in the issue of the Swedish multinational's divestment.

For months, in fact, there have been rumors, never made official but not even denied by Electrolux, that the Swedish company may be sold to the Chinese of Midea, a home appliance giant that is making several acquisitions. However, the news of ongoing negotiations would be confirmed by Chinese media. Adding to this in recent hours is the rumor of interest also from Samsung, another giant, but a South Korean one. disputed between the Chinese of Midea and the South Koreans of Samsung.

The governor reported that he met with the top management "no later than a few weeks ago, and of divestment of interest they did not talk to me about it; better yet, they palmed to me a major investment front to strengthen our production site. The workers know that we, however, are absolutely vigilant to maintain employment and grow the quality of production".

President Zaia had publicly announced on april 14 that Electrolux was ready to invest 110 million Euros in the Susegana (Treviso) plant to start a third production line that would employ 100 workers. And he had declared himself particularly pleased with the "important investment announced", speaking of the Susegana plant as "a strategic company for our territory", "an identity and historical garrison" and for which "the Veneto Region has spent all its energy". The investment, according to the announcement, would aim to build the third automated "Genesis" line. The second had been inaugurated in 2021, the first in 1989.