Intesa San Paolo: 14 million in Roncadin to expand in the USA

Intesa Sanpaolo has signed a new 14 million euro loan with a Sace guarantee with Roncadin, an important Italian manufacturer of quality frozen pizzas, for an internationalization project through the US subsidiary Roncadin Holding Usa Corp. restructuring of a plant in Chicago, as well as the construction of a new line to produce and distribute frozen pizzas to the North American market.

In fact, the company has already been present on the stars and stripes market for over ten years, but will thus be able to further intensify commercial relations with the main local food chains.

The loan is part of the collaboration agreement on the issue of supply chains, which allows companies that are part of the production and distribution process to be accompanied in their projects for growth in the area, internationalization and renewal of their production structures, also by accessing solutions dedicated financial Thanks to the bank's Supply Chain Development Programme, 170 supply chain contracts have already been activated in the Italian agro-food sector involving over 6,500 suppliers, a total turnover of over 22 billion euros and 22,000 employees of the head of the supply chain.

Since 1992, the passion of the Roncadin family has become a rapidly growing success that brings the taste of real Italian pizza to homes all over the world. Currently the company has come to employ around 780 people in the Pordenone foothills and produces over 100 million pieces in a year, with a turnover that in 2022 reached 155 million euros. Roncadin produces pizzas both under its own brand and for national and international private labels and has recently expanded its business by adding fresh dough from refrigerated counters to frozen pizzas. Roncadin's goal is to grow further, investing in people, in plant development, in strengthening the brand in Italian and foreign markets, as well as in the acquisition of small and medium-sized enterprises operating in the pizza and similar sector. A strategy that will also have positive effects on the 600 suppliers present in around eighty Italian provinces, which Roncadin selects with great care on the basis of quality, ethics and sustainability criteria.

Roncadin is a Benefit Company constantly committed to the circular economy, energy efficiency, sustainable procurement, waste reduction and enhancement of work and people. In particular, as far as the environmental aspect is concerned, Roncadin uses 100% green electricity, coming both from certified suppliers who use renewable sources (with a mix that varies over time depending on the availability of sources), and from the large photovoltaic plant 7.8 megawatts which will soon cover 25% of the needs necessary for production.

"Thanks to the funding from Intesa Sanpaolo, what has always been Roncadin's great project, exporting the best of Italian agri-food all over the world, is gaining even more strength", said Dario Roncadin, Roncadin's CEO. "We have been present in the US market since 2016 and our goal is to grow further, which is not easy however because to operate in North America requires large investments and punctual work on every aspect of the production process, also due to the various and stringent health regulations, to such as those on processed meats. The agreement reached with Intesa Sanpaolo also represents a value for our suppliers, who will thus see their business opportunities multiply".

"After the supply chain agreement signed with the Roncadin brand, we are proud to support this company of Made in Italy excellence also on the North American market", explains Massimiliano Cattozzi , head of the Intesa Sanpaolo Agribusiness Department. The success of Italian agri-food exports is based on high quality products and on the ability of our entrepreneurs to seize the growth opportunities that arise in new destinations. In this Roncadin is at the forefront together with implementing environmental, energy and technological transition processes that as a Bank we are committed to evaluating and supporting also for other realities, in line with the interventions of the Pnrr".

"We are pleased to continue supporting an important company such as Roncadin, which carries the Made in Italy flag high abroad, further expanding its presence abroad and enhancing its competitiveness", said Lorenza Chiampo, Regional Manager of East Veneto and Friuli Venezia Julia of Sace. "Highest product quality, sustainability of manufacturing processes and attention to the local area are important values that Roncadin has been concretely interpreting for years and which make us even more proud to be at their side in this operation".