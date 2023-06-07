Insect food: seventh customs clearance by EFSA

The European Union continues to clear additional insect-based products through its main bodies. The latest opinion expressed by the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) offers green light to the dust treated with ultraviolet rays of the larvae of the flour moth (Tenebrio molitor). This is the seventh insect-based "novel food" whose safety has been assessed by EFSA, after two formulations of mealworm larvae (dried and frozen), locusts, whole crickets, partially defatted cricket powder, formulations frozen and freeze-dried minor mealworm (Alphitobius diaperinus larvae).

As with all other similar products, EFSA experts state that even the powder treated with UV rays from the larvae of the miller tendril is safe, except when taken by people with shellfish allergies. At this point, the last piece missing from the legal production and marketing of yet another worm meal will be the approvals by the European Parliament and the European Commission, closely followed by national parliaments.

The products derived from insects currently authorized by the EU are: larvae of the mealworm (Tenebrio molitor) dried, and frozen, dried and powdered forms of the same species, locusts (frozen, dried and powdered), crickets (frozen, dried and powdered), partially defatted cricket powder, lesser mealworm (Alphitobius diaperionus).