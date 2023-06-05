Nutriscore. Italy: "We don't give up on anyone who wants to teach us how to eat"

It would be an exaggeration to say that Nutriscore "warns against Italian products". Undoubtedly, however, it is a tool that "warns against products that by history, by characteristics, have always guaranteed quality to the people who buy them: this worries us even more". This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry Francesco Lollobrigida, on the sidelines of the event in Fano, for the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the TreValli Cooperlat dairy group.

"Of course, Italy is a nation that has a large part of quality products that are used and also exported to the rest of the planet - continued the minister -. We have always guaranteed a very high quality process". The Nutriscore, on the contrary, "guides and influences in the name of algorithms towards some productions that have little to do with natural processes and above all with the ability to remain connected to the territory".

"I think it is a mistake from the point of view of well-being to consider the elements that are indicated by the nutriscore as fundamental elements - said Lollobrigida -. There are data that speak for themselves: we are one of the nations that lives longer, with a second longevity only to Japan. We should be able to guarantee the quality of food for the rest of the world as well. We do not give up on those who imagine they are teaching us how to eat, when perhaps we could be the best indicators for correct nutrition for the entire planet" .

On the same occasion, the Minister of Agriculture defended "Italian animal husbandry", indicated as "another virtuous example", which focuses on "animal welfare", as a "great guarantee of balance", while "intensive breeding" are "minimized". Lollobrigida distances himself from the current "attempt to stigmatize breeding", as if "our farmers were guilty of climate change, when in fact this is not the case at all and it is objective".

"Today Italy and Europe, compared to other nations, pollute in a very marginal way - concluded the minister -. We certainly cannot think of a world without breeding and without agriculture which would really question our system , creating disasters in terms of hydrogeological instability".



