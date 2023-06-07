Ranking of world congresses: Riminifiera takes Italy to the podium

For Italy, for Rimini and the Italian Exhibition Group it is a historic fact: for the first time the International Congress and Convention Association (Icca) places our country on the podium of the best congress destinations in the world and Rimini also makes its contribution, entering the general ranking of the 326 most important cities in the world for this activity.

In the year that celebrates the 60th anniversary of its establishment, the global community that represents ICCA returns with the publication of its prestigious ranking after the WHO's decision not to consider Covid a global emergency and the return to normal for the conference industry. In fact, Icca is the reference international association which takes a census of all the most relevant association congresses.

With the announcement made at the Imex in Frankfurt, for the first time Italy surpasses Germany, France and the United Kingdom, placing itself behind the USA and Spain, with Rimini bringing Ieg's promotional and organizational activity as a dowry.

The Ieg Event&Conference delegation present at Imex dedicated itself, together with the precious and significant presence of the mayor of Rimini Jamil Sadegholvaad, to a series of meetings with organizers and congress venues for useful discussions on strategies and operating methods. Presence in Frankfurt and at the Imex Policy Forum, a workshop for discussion also between representatives of city and national administrations in which best practices were shared in terms of supporting the development of congresses in the territories, not only for the economic value of related industries, but also cultural and social.

"The affirmation of Rimini as the reference congress center for the country is not a coincidence, but is the result of forward-looking programmatic choices, which in the last thirty years have seen the city invest in this specific segment of the tourism industry, with the ambition to overcome the Rimini-summer combination and pursue that seasonal adjustment of hospitality which represents the key to the economic development of the area - underlines the mayor Sadegholvaad - That intuition has allowed the city to have solid foundations to face even unpredictable and profound crises, lastly the pandemic wave, and today there are all the conditions to continue on the path of consolidation and internationalization of the sector, as evidenced by the calendar of high-profile and international appointments confirmed for the coming months".

"It's truly an exceptional result - adds Corrado Peraboni, Ieg's managing director - which rewards investments in infrastructure, professional know-how and a territorial system that in recent years has run together and fast towards a result that now represents a further springboard for The Icca ranking is one of the requirements that make the Rimini area increasingly competitive in global bids, where large associations evaluate locations for itinerant appointments around the globe".

As for international appointments, Scivac 2023 was held at the Palacongressi in Rimini at the end of May, with about 2,500 guests from the professional and entrepreneurial world linked to pet veterinary medicine, while the appointment dedicated to poultry nutrition is expected from 21 June , supported by the Italian chapter of the World's Poultry Science Association with 1,500 scientists from Europe: researchers, scholars in the field of poultry nutrition and company representatives.

Among medical scientific and corporate events, there are seven appointments scheduled for June at the Palacongressi, including IT Forum 2023 (Investment & Trading Forum (15 and 16 June), the XXV Convention Issa Europe (16-18 June) and the 7th Open Day of the Italian penal chambers (9 and 10 June).