Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Remy Cointreau closes fiscal year with strong profit
Beat forecasts: sales at € 1.5 billion (+10%), profit +16.2%
French group Remy Cointreau has beaten forecasts with a record annual operating profit. Sales in FY 2022-2023 stood at more than 1.5 billion Euros up 10% from the previous year and 43.6% higher than FY 2019-2020. Ebitda is at 71.3% of revenues, 2.6% higher than the previous fiscal year. For the year ending March 31, 2023, "solid demand for its premium cognac, along with cost control, drove operating...
EFA News - European Food Agency