Electrolux, saves Italian production in Treviso

The draft agreement between Electrolux and the trade unions Fim, Fiom and Uilm, on the 110 million Euros investment for the Susegana (Treviso) plant, has been signed. The signing of the latest draft of the document was finalized yesterday after a very long discussion.

In the assemblies, the Susegana workers, in fact, ratified the agreement with applause as reported by Nord Est economia: this was followed by a meeting of the Rsu, which by a majority (11 votes in favor and 4 against) approved the document, which will not be submitted to referendum.

According to the agreement, in the face of resources allocated to new product lines and the production process, which assures the Veneto factory prospects for the future, Electrolux had asked for a significant increase in productivity with production revenue from 94 to 120 pieces per hour. The new line will eventually be able to guarantee 108 pieces/hour. In addition, the agreement includes the insertion of cadentiators that will ensure compliance with the yield but also the working time of employees on the line, a reshaping of breaks, which are lengthened.

There are 62 planned hires, additional to the turnover related to retirements or resignations.Implementation of the plan will be overseen by a special management committee. Meetings with workers were held today: now the draft will go to the Rsu for ratification.

"The hypothesis of agreement on the revitalization plan for the Susegana plant, which envisages 110 million in investments, the allocation of new models and volumes of refrigerators, in exchange for changes in the organization of work and productivity increases, was signed at the end of a long negotiation -say the national coordinators of Fim Fiom and Uilm, Massimiliano Nobis, Alberto Larghi and Gianluca Ficco-. More specifically, it was established that the increased production output, raised from 94 to 108 pieces per hour, can be implemented only if accompanied by the addition of stable personnel on the lines and greater automation so as not to further saturate work times".

"The arrangements for taking breaks remain intact and cadenzas will be added to better control working time -the unions add-. The concept of generational turnover is inserted and changes in work organization are made conditional on the concrete implementation of investments by the company. The participatory system is strengthened: the Rsu will have more hours to be able to participate in paretic committees where they can more effectively present the needs and evaluations of line operators and production services colleagues and pursue the achievement of balance between organizational needs and working conditions".

"The investments agreed upon with Electrolux in recent years, at Susegana, Porcia and Solaro in particular -the unions conclude-, have mainly concerned process over product. We consider this important and necessary to protect white production in our country, regardless of who holds the majority shareholding in the company".