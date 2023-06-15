Ukraine: a long time for agricultural revival

It could take 20 years or more for Ukraine's agricultural sector to recover from the ravages of Russia's full-scale invasion. This was stated by the report of a research center of the Kiev School of Economics.

Famously, Ukraine is one of the world's leading growers and exporters of wheat, corn, sunflower and sunflower oil, but its production has declined sharply since the war began in February 2022. "According to the model's results, some sectors are not they will not reach pre-war levels even after seven years of peace”, the report of the Kiev School of Economics reads.

The study estimates that the sunflower, barley and wheat sectors are expected to return to normal by 2040, while the maize, rye, oats and canola sectors are expected to recover by 2050. "This means that it could take up to 20 years for Ukraine to regain strength in agriculture after the devastation caused by Russian military aggression,” the report reads.

Ukraine harvested 106 million tons of grains and oilseeds in 2021 before the invasion, but production could decline to around 65 million tons in 2023, Kyiv's agriculture ministry said.