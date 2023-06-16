Alpla Group invests 60 million euros in South Africa

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Packaging and recycling specialist Alpla Group has announced a €60 million investment in the construction of a PET recycling plant in the South African city of Ballito. The plant is expected to be able to recycle around 60,000 tonnes of PET bottles per year, with the production of 35,000 tonnes of mechanically recycled rPet flakes and pellets. Alpla plans to process most of this to make its own bottles.In p...