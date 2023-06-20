Sanpellegrino: growing turnover (+10.8%) in 2022

The growth of Sanpellegrino continues, a reference company in the sector of mineral waters and non-alcoholic beverages. With almost 3.6 billion bottles produced and a turnover of around 973 million euros, the Group closed the 2022 financial statements with an increase in turnover of 10.8% compared to 2021.

The strong recovery of the Ooh (Out-of-Home) channel, up 25.8% over the previous year, is one of the factors driving the growth. A figure that must be attributed to the rebound in sales after the pandemic, especially in the first months of 2021. The exploit of sales on international markets also contributed to these results, which represent 65% of the Group's turnover, with a value of 629 million euros up by 16.6%. International brands played a key role, in particular, Acqua Panna saw a record increase in sales of 49% globally, followed by Sanpellegrino (+17%) and Sanpellegrino soft drinks (+4.7%). A significant contribution was also made by the innovation represented by Levissima Natura.

The markets that contributed most to the growth were the United States, with an increase in turnover of 10.4%, thanks above all to the excellent performance of Acqua Panna, in addition to Canada (+14.1%), France (+12.8%) and the United Kingdom (+10.0%) where the performance of Sanpellegrino drove sales instead. Positive results were also recorded in other European countries, with significant increases in Spain (+42.2%), Germany (+15.5%), Belgium (+13.9%) and Switzerland (+10.7%) . China continued to represent a growing market also in 2022, with an increase in turnover of 18.9%, which led it to become the ninth most important foreign country in terms of sales.

The Italian market also contributed positively to the 2022 results, with an 11.5% increase in turnover, reaching 336 million euros. Among the brands that stood out for their performance were Acqua Panna (+31.9%), followed by Sanpellegrino (+30%), Sanpellegrino Soft Drinks (+18%) and Aperitifs (+12.5%).

"Despite the tensions on the production and logistics chains linked to the delicate international context, the results obtained in 2022 confirm the solidity of the Sanpellegrino Group. The increase in turnover of 16.6% on international markets and 11.5% on the domestic market, testify once again how the quality of our products is recognized and appreciated at an Italian and international level - declared Michel Beneventi , CEO of the Sanpellegrino Group - Our commitment will therefore continue in 2023 to bring the world the brands, symbol of the excellence of Made in Italy and of the Italian lifestyle”.

Thanks to a growth model based on sustainability and the creation of shared value, the positive results obtained by Sanpellegrino reverberate on the territories and communities in which the company is present, generating significant socio-economic repercussions along the entire production chain. consumption. According to the study "Sanpellegrino creates value for Italy" carried out by Althesys Strategic Consultant, in 2022 Sanpellegrino created 2.5 billion euros of shared value, equal to 0.13% of GDP, and over 44 thousand jobs, which correspond to 0.17% of total employed persons in Italy in 2022.

Sanpellegrino's commitment to the responsible and sustainable management of water resources also continues, thanks to projects aimed at reducing, reusing and recycling the water used in all its production activities, which have allowed the Group to save 295 million liters in the last 5 years. In 2022, the company also achieved a new and important milestone: the Acqua Panna plant in Scarperia (Fi) obtained the AWS (Alliance for Water Stewardship) certification, which certifies compliance with the water balance, knowledge sharing and collaboration with the territory to preserve and improve the quality of the available water. This recognition adds to that already achieved by the Ruspino production site, where the famous Sanpellegrino water is bottled, and is an important step forward in the Group's project, which aims to obtain certification for all plants in Italy by 2025.