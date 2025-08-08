Galvanina secures €61 million in financing for new expansion

Galvanina Spa, a historic Italian company specializing in the production of mineral waters and premium soft drinks with a strong export focus, has finalized a financing of over €61 million, backed by SACE's Growth Guarantee. The transaction was carried out with a pool of leading credit institutions composed of UniCredit (acting as agent bank, SACE Agent, and Global Coordinator), Banco BPM and BPER, both acting as Global Coordinator, through their respective Corporate & Investment Banking divisions, as well as Solution Bank and the Azimut Group through the Azimut Diversified Corporate Credit ESG-8 fund.

This transaction represents a key milestone in Galvanina's development, providing the flexibility needed to support the investment program set out in the 2025-2029 Business Plan. The Group intends to accelerate its international expansion, strengthening its presence in North America and Europe, and continue investing in sustainability, product innovation, and industrial projects geared toward efficiency and reduced environmental impact.

The new financing includes benefits tied to the achievement of specific ESG objectives, in line with Galvanina's commitment to environmental and social sustainability.

"In recent years, we have faced several challenges, from the consequences of the pandemic to inflationary pressures, from international tariffs to exchange rate fluctuations," explains Gianluca Privitera , CEO of Galvanina. "Despite this, Galvanina has continued to grow, nearly doubling its turnover compared to 2019, strengthening its position in the premium beverage segment and consolidating solid, long-lasting relationships with leading international retailers. The trust of leading financial institutions, which have chosen to support our plan, confirms the validity of our business model and, more generally, of Made in Italy, allowing us to seize the opportunities of a rapidly evolving global market."

Reflecting the shareholders' support, Rafael Alvarez Novoa Barrio , Partner at Riverside Europe, added: "Since 2019, the year of our acquisition, Galvanina has virtually doubled its turnover, consolidating its position as a benchmark for Made in Italy in the premium beverage sector. This financing, supported by a pool of leading financial institutions, will further accelerate expansion and strengthen the company's international positioning, while maintaining a focus on quality, sustainability, and long-term growth."

With this transaction, Galvanina consolidates its position as a leading Italian producer in the premium and high-quality beverage industry, demonstrating the confidence of the national banking system and its shareholders in the company's ability to grow solidly, responsibly, and sustainably.

The Riverside Company is a global investment firm specializing in private equity and flexible capital solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Since 1988, it has completed over 1,000 transactions, building an international portfolio of over 140 companies. Riverside Europe, an integral part of the firm's global network, has been active on the continent since 1989.