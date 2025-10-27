Coca-Cola in Italy: €1.142 billion in economic value generated in 2024

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Coca-Cola, present in Italy since 1927, remains the country's leading beverage company in terms of economic and employment impact. This figure takes on special significance on the eve of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, which Coca-Cola will support as the longest-serving partner of the Olympic Movement and as the Presenting Partner of the Olympic Torch Relay, which will cross Italy beginning...