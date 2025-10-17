Heineken Brazil Brings Mamba Water to COP30

Heineken Brazil announces that its Brazilian canned water brand, Mamba Water, will be served at the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP30) in Belém. In partnership with the Brazilian federal government, Heineken Brazil will donate 1.5 million cans of Mamba Water to participants in the COP30 Blue Zone, the central protected space for global climate negotiations and decision-making.

It will be the first time that a COP Blue Zone will offer water packaged in aluminum cans to delegates, and there will be a collective effort to manage the end-of-life of the cans and reintroduce them into the value chain.

This is made possible by Heineken Spin, Heineken Brazil's social impact business ecosystem, and by collaboration with key partners including Ball Corporation, Novelis, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and Reaqt Water Technologies. These organizations are joining forces with the city of Belém to enable the collection of empty cans, which will then be transported to a recycling plant to be melted down and transformed into new aluminum foil for reintroduction into the value chain.

"We are delighted that Mamba Water will be present at COP30, a globally important platform for climate dialogue and action. This underscores Heineken's focus on sustainable partnerships and targeted innovation. Through our local initiatives in Belém and the state of Pará, from access to water and reforestation to renewable energy and investments in local culture and society, we are making a tangible impact at the local level that supports our global Brew a Better World strategy and reinforces our goal of sustainable growth," said Mauro Homen , Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Heineken Brazil.

In addition to COP30, Heineken Brazil has a rich program of projects to create a lasting impact in Belém and the state of Pará. These include:

- Address both immediate hydration needs and long-term water access by installing water treatment stations in communities around Belém and providing over 20 million liters of safe drinking water to families who previously had no access.

- In collaboration with the city of Belém, creation of an urban microforest with over 1,000 seedlings of 35 Amazonian species, which help reduce local temperatures, increase humidity, and retain rainwater.

- Heineken Brazil is expanding its Green Energy Program, which facilitates the supply of renewable energy to local businesses and households.

- Investments in local culture and social activities, such as the restoration of Casa Dourada and training programs for young people in audiovisual production and artificial intelligence.

These efforts reflect Heineken’s global Brew a Better World strategy in action, which combines environmental impact, social responsibility and community engagement to create lasting impact.