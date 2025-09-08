Misitano & Stracuzzi: Paul Stott appointed Chief Procurement Officer

Misitano & Stracuzzi SpA, one of Italy's leading business-to-business (B2B) operators active internationally in the creation, production, and marketing of predominantly natural citrus essences and, to a lesser extent, citrus juices, has announced the appointment of Paul Stott as Purchasing Director, Chief Procurement Officer of the Group, effective immediately.

Stott has a diverse background: after qualifying in finance with the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants of London (CIMA), he entered the food, flavors & natural ingredients (F&F) industry nearly 20 years ago with Treatt Plc. Since then, he has expanded his expertise across various areas of business operations, always maintaining a strong focus on the strategic value of the Procurement function and an in-depth knowledge of the citrus fruit industry.

Antonio Stracuzzi , Chairman and CEO of the company, commented: “Once again, it is with pleasure and respect that we welcome Paul Stott, who brings with him a wealth of unique knowledge and skills, combined with a genuine desire to continue learning and sharing his experience. As promised, our Group is moving forward with its management roadmap, following the appointments of Mohamed Erraji (read EFA News , ed.) and Melanie Cooksey-Stott (read EFA News, ed.), convinced that this approach will strengthen supplier relationships and further improve the way we serve our partners, leveraging the deep traditions that already distinguish Misitano & Stracuzzi SpA. Having a Chief Procurement Officer (CPO), Antonio Stracuzzi continued, “who will play a crucial role in defining how our organization manages costs, risks, and partner relationships, represents a strategic choice, particularly in this complex and challenging time.”

"With deep experience in global sourcing, strategic supplier relationships, and margin optimization, Paul now leads Misitano & Stracuzzi's Procurement function—aiming to drive innovation, efficiency, and long-term value across the entire supply chain. I am personally very confident," concludes the Chairman of Misitano & Stracuzzi, "that our new top management team, along with our valuable Strategic Advisory Board, are the right move, both operationally and strategically, to demonstrate our resilience and the solidity of our value in the medium to long term."