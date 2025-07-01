Sibat Tomarchio: Maria Cristina Busi Ferruzzi new president

Change at the top of Sibat Tomarchio. Maria Cristina Busi Ferruzzi is the new president of the board of directors of the historic Sicilian soft drink producer. The new board of directors will be in office until the approval of the budget at 31 December 2027 and also includes the directors Sara Fani and Matteo Mularoni . Already president of Confindustria Catania, national vice president of Assobibe and president of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Albania, Busi Ferruzzi is also president of the Acies Group, which includes Sibeg Coca-Cola.

"It is a crucial moment for the sector and for all those who decide to invest in the South to create value and employment", says Busi Ferruzzi . "The prospect of introducing the Sugar Tax risks inflicting a very heavy blow to those identity-based realities that choose to innovate in Sicily every day. The umpteenth postponement of the sugar tax by the Government does not reassure entrepreneurs, on the contrary. We are still suspended in a bubble, waiting to understand what the future of our companies will be, oppressed by the fear of a measure that could penalize growth and development", adds the new president of Sibat Tomarchio, hoping for "fiscal and industrial policies that recognize the value of the work done in territories like ours".

"Being at the helm of a company that represents a piece of Sicilian entrepreneurial history", concludes Busi Ferruzzi , "is an important responsibility. Our goal is clear: to innovate, without ever losing our ties to our roots. We will continue to invest in Sicily, creating jobs, enhancing local citrus fruits and bringing our "know-how" all over the world".

Founded in 1920, Sibat Tomarchio has become a symbol of Sicilian agri-food, thanks to the transformation of local citrus fruits, obtained from local Igp districts and consortia. In 2024, the company reported a turnover of over 16 million euros, a production of 4.1 million boxes, with the contribution of 47 direct employees. Sibat Tomarchio exports its products to 48 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, Africa and Australia.



