Sanpellegrino: Ilenia Ruggeri new GM

Sanpellegrino has announced the appointment of Ilenia Ruggeri as its new general manager. Born in Como in 1971, the manager has over twenty years of experience within the Nestlé Group and a deep knowledge of the beverage sector, skills that she will leverage to guide the company's growth on the Italian market.

A graduate in business economics at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Milan, after four years at Avion Cometics, Ruggeri joined the Nestlé Group in 2002, working for 15 years at Purina, where she held roles of increasing responsibility in the Generating Demand area. In 2016, she moved to Sanpellegrino as International Marketing Director, and then took on the position of Head of Marketing and Innovation in 2020. In this latter role, Ruggeri made a decisive contribution to the development of brands and channel strategy during the complex period of the pandemic.

As General Manager of Sanpellegrino, Ruggeri will be responsible for defining innovative strategies to accelerate the performance of the international brands Sanpellegrino, Acqua Panna and Sanpellegrino soft drinks, while supporting the development of the local brand Levissima and non-alcoholic aperitifs. He will also be mandated to contribute to the development of projects capable of amplifying the positive impact of the company and reducing its ecological footprint, in line with Sanpellegrino's business model that places shared value at the heart of its activities.

In her new position, Ilenia Ruggeri will work alongside CEO Michel Beneventi , who has also assumed the role of Global Head of International Premium Business of the Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverage global business unit, and Stefano Marini , who has assumed the position of Head of Southern Europe & AOA.



