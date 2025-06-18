Coca-Cola Hbc Italia: over €160 M in sustainable innovation

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Coca-Cola Hbc Italia, the main producer and distributor of The Coca-Cola Company brand products in Italy, has been investing in innovation and research for over 20 years to promote a sustainable business model for the environment, people and communities in which it operates. The results achieved are contained in the 2024 Sustainability Report “Change is Running”, published today in accordance with the...