Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Mozzarella di Bufala Campana PDO: export record (+30%) in 2022
The data, which emerged from the Intesa San Paolo survey, was highlighted at the annual meeting of Assolatte
Double recognition for the Mozzarella di Bufala Campana PDO sector. Yesterday the annual assembly of Assolatte (italian association of milk producers) "certified" the driving role of Mozzarella di Bufala Campana among the great Italian PDO cheeses: in 2022, in fact, the production of Bufala PDO is the only one that has grown (+3.8 percent on 2021), together with taleggio. Despite the difficulties associated...
EFA News - European Food Agency