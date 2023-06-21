Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Francia: crollo export (-20%) per i distillati
Finito l'effetto post-pandemia, anche Oltralpe i produttori fanno i conti con i rincari
I rincari fanno danni anche Oltralpe. Uno dei tanti settori pregiudicati è quello dei distillati, liquori e spiriti francesi, le cui esportazioni, nel primo trimestre 2023, hanno fatto registrare un tonfo del -20%, dopo che il 2022 si era manifestato come un anno di ripresa. Secondo la Federation Francaise des Spiritueux, che riunisce i principali produttori e distributori di alcolici transalpini,...
EFA News - European Food Agency