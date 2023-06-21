McDonald's raises prices in Japan

Inflation discounts no one anywhere, not even in quiet, so to speak, Japan. It is news these hours that McDonald's has decided to raise prices at 184 inner-city branches in the Land of the Rising Sun. Basically, the increases will affect 6 percent of its 3,000 outlets-the decision was made to absorb rising rents and labor costs.

The fast food company said the latest round of increases will range from 10 to 90 yen (equal to amounts of 6 to 58 cents) per item or set. The delivery price of a Big Mac will thus rise from 540 to 590 yen, or 3.4 to 3.8 Euros.

So far, 40 outlets in some urban centers and special locations such as airports and highway service stations have been subject to "city center pricing". Now McDonald's Holdings Company Japan has decided to break the deadlock and raise the price lists in other outlets, stating that the new prices will start to be effective from July 19.

On the other hand, even in Japan, many companies have begun to pass on the higher costs of imported energy and raw materials to consumers: McDonald's, Japan's largest fast-food chain, has led the way with three price increases in all outlets since march 2022, including the last one in January.