Heineken buys Oedipus craft beer

Heineken Netherlands announced the acquisition of dutch craft brewer Oedipus Brewing, in which the giant had acquired a minority stake in 2019. The sum at the center of the transaction was not disclosed. Following the acquisition, Oedipus emphasized that it will continue to brew beer in "its own way" and remain based in Amsterdam-Noord. The acquisition coincides with Heineken's plans to relocate next...