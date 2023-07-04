Chiara Coricelli president of family business

Chiara, 42, representing the third generation and last after three sons, also retains the role of ceo, which she has held since 2018.

Chiara Coricelli has been appointed president of Pietro Coricelli S.p.a., an Umbrian oil company founded in 1939 and now representing one of the most globally distributed Italian companies with a presence in 110 countries worldwide. Taking over as Honorary Chairman is Giuseppe Antonio Coricelli, Chiara's father, who has successfully led the company for more than 30 years with foresight and international vision.

Chiara Coricelli, 42, representative of the third generation and last after three sons, also retains the role of ceo, which she has held since 2018. A corporate governance that is strengthened to continue the path of growth and sustainability while maintaining firmly the experience and tradition inherited in more than 80 years of company history.

After graduating from Sapienza University in Business Communication and gaining work experience in the United States, Chiara returned to Italy and began, in 2005, her journey in the family business where she grew up as a child and which, under her leadership, has had a major boost, going from a turnover of 116 million euros in 2018 to 244 million Euros in 2022.

"My desire is to consistently continue the strategic path of growth, consolidating the course that we as a company have charted in recent years. We will continue to strengthen our presence in key segments and markets, focusing our attention on enhancing the value of made In Italy oil and our commitment to sustainability, as evidenced also by the first Integrated esg Report that we have produced this year, will be presented in the coming days, to tell a 360-degree story of our company and draw a clear and defined guideline for future growth," says Chiara Coricelli.