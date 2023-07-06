Alpla expands recycling plant in Poland

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Alpla, a global plastic packaging company, is expanding its recycling plant in Radomsko, Poland, with an investment of about 8 million euros. The goal of the investment top is to build the site's third extrusion line. The installation of the third line will create an additional 12 jobs and expand the team to more than 100 employees.After the operation, the packaging specialist explains, the annual...