Brazilian acquisitions for Italian exhibition group

Italian exhibition group announces that it has acquired, through its subsidiary Ieg Brasil Eventos Ltda, 100% of the Brazilian company Mundogeo Eventos e Consultoria Empresarial Ltda. The Brazilian-registered company headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil, in the state of Parana was founded in 1997 and has been organizing trade shows and online events since 2011 in the areas of space, eVTOLs, drones, autonomous robots and geotechnology.

The acquisition is part of the strategic path of international development and enlargement of the product portfolio already initiated by the group in technological sectors with high growth potential. The consideration for the acquisition is 10.4 million Brazilian reals (about 2 million Euros), of which 50% will be paid at the closing, with the remainder contingent on the achievement of the 2023-2025 diplan economic targets. The acquisition by IEG is financed from its own resources.

Mundogeo Eventos e Consultoria Empresarial Ltda. owns the Drone Show, Mundo GEO Connect and Space BR Show events: the events, now in their 12th edition, are held on the same dates in São Paulo, Brazil. The last edition gathered more than 5,700 participants from 33 countries, 150 speakers and120 companies at the show.

Holding the three events on a single date fosters the natural synergies that are created among players in these high-growth-potential technology sectors, distinguishing itself in format from the single-issue even8s that we find in more mature exhibition markets such as Europe, the United States and Asia.

Brazil is positioning itself as a reference market for Latin America in these sectors, where the greatest developments are expected in the segments of eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft) that by 2025 will benefit from permits to land in common spaces, such as shopping centers or parking lots, thanks to the electric motor that has no acoustic impacts. Another segment is professional drones, already used on a large scale in the agricultural sector.