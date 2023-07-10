Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Algebris Green Transition Fund, new round of 70 million
Fund that invests in agritech excellence has a 300 million fundraising target
Algebris Green Transition Fund, Algebris Investments' first private equity vehicle focused on energy transition, continues to grow and closes an additional funding round with 70 million Euros. With this money, commitments raised from Italian and foreign institutional investors rise to 260 million Euros.The fund will continue its investment activity in realities of excellence in the field of green transition,circular...
