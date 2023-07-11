Prosecco on tour in the U.S.

Given the great success of the previous editions, we are pleased to return to the United States for the sixth edition of National Prosecco Week". This was said by Stefano Zanette, president of the Prosecco Doc Consortium. According to him, touring the U.S. with Prosecco Week, scheduled for the week of July 17-23, 2023, is "a good opportunity to present our wines, our territory and our culture to the most influential wine personalities and lovers of Prosecco Doc in the United States, which currently represents our highest volume market with more than 134 million bottles imported in 2022 and a positive trend also in the current year".

Prosecco Doc denomination was, in fact, particularly popular in the U.S. market in 2022, registering a 6.3 percent increase in imports compared to the previous year. Since 2022 the first reference market for Prosecco Doc, with a share worth 24.3% of the entire exported volume, the United States still has great potential: this is why the Prosecco Doc Consortium has confirmed for the sixth consecutive year the National Prosecco Week, a "promotional and educational initiative that includes promo-communication campaigns aimed at the trade, the media and the final consumer," according to the official press release.

"Our goal -Zanette added- is to continue to strengthen the success of the denomination by monitoring consumption trends, paying close attention to the territory, and actively involving the entire production system in maintaining the utmost attention to sustainability".

This edition continues in the groove traced in previous years, benefiting from a dense network of partners consisting of retail stores, online outlets, wine shops, bars and restaurants involved in many events aimed at consumers and in campaigns activated through the media. As in the 2022 edition, several thousand consumers will be intercepted during National Prosecco Week this year thanks to the involvement of more than 1,000 online stores and physical outlets located in 30 different states in the U.S., which will participate dynamically with dedicated displays, activation of promotions and in-person tastings. Special spots have been planned in the big screens of Times Square, a showcase of excellence in the beating heart of New York City.

To maximize the involvement of American consumers, the Consortium has more events in store: three dates, also included in the National Prosecco Week schedule, to be held in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York next July 17, 19, 22, respectively. They will be organized in collaboration with Cru Luv Selections.

Among the highlights reserved for consumers, this year also ticks off an exclusive happy-hour organized by the Consortium for July 18 at TAO's Dream Downtown. The gathering will open with two educational seminars aimed at influencers and media led by Lidia Bastianich, considered a true authority on Italian cuisine in the United States. Participants will have the opportunity to virtually embark on a culinary journey in Italy, tasting Prosecco Doc on its own or in a selection of cocktails paired with Italian cuisine.

Participating in the campaign this year are the following Prosecco Doc producers: Abbazia di San Gaudenzio, Albino Armani, Bottega, Botter, Cà Furlan, Cantine Riondo, Fantinel, La Gioiosa, La Marca, Mionetto, Paladin, Pitars, Ruggeri, Torresella, V8+, Val d'Oca, Valdo, Villa Sandi, Zardetto, and Zonin.