Massimo Barboni new general manager Italy for Martini&Rossi

Massimo Barboni is the new general manager of Martini & Rossi, a company part of the Bacardi Group and active in the production and distribution of drinks and spirits. Barboni, who takes over from Stephane Cluzet, will be tasked with "continuing to lead the development of the business in Italy, with a particular focus on premium brands, going to further strengthen the collaboration with current commercial partners and reaching new business objectives", according to the company.

The manager joined Bacardi in 2019, taking on the role of director of on-trade sales for Italy: prior to this experience, he spent 20 years at Heineken, holding various roles in marketing and sales, before becoming commercial director for Birra Castello.

"It is an honor and a privilege to take on this role in a company like Martini & Rossi right on its 160th anniversary said Barboni-. I am excited to work with a team of highly competent professionals and to put my experience in the industry to use in leading the company to new heights".