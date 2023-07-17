Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Christine McGrath is the new president of the World Cocoa Foundation
Also on the board of directors are Kojo Amoo-Gottfried and Tejinder Singh Saraon
The World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) has announced the appointment of Christine McGrath as its new president. McGrath is senior vice president and chief Impact & sustainability officer of Mondelēz International and has more than two decades of experience in the global food industry, with a strong focus on sustainability, innovation and growth, as well as being one of WCF's longest-serving board members.WCF...
