illycaffè: revenues up 5% in the first half of 2023

The Board of Directors of illycaffè SpA has approved the interim management report for the first half of 2023. "We are satisfied with the results for the first half of 2023. The growth in all the main markets, especially in the United States and in the key countries of the Eurozone, demonstrates the effectiveness of the strategies outlined in the industrial plan", commented the CEO of illycaffé Cristina S...