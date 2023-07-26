Chef Express-Alice Pizza: agreement for 30 openings in Italy over the next 5 years

Chef Express, a catering company controlled by the Cremonini Group, leader in Italy in stations with 54 railway stations and present in airports and motorway areas for a total of 410 points of sale and 80 million customers served each year, and Alice Pizza, one of the most important food retail brands, with 200 points of sale nationwide, have signed an exclusive five-year framework agreement to bring the largest Italian company in the "Roman pizza" category to the travel world.

A partnership, the one between Chef Express and Alice Pizza already started with the recent opening inside the Porta Garibaldi station in Milan and the now imminent in the Milan Malpensa T1 airport. The agreement - which provides for a minimum of 30 new openings over the next five years in the airport, motorway and railway channels - fits into the strategy already undertaken by Chef Express to expand its brand portfolio and is consistent with the growth path that began four years ago acts as Alice Pizza with the entry of the Italian investment fund, IDeA Taste of Italy.

"This partnership with Alice Pizza is an important opportunity for us to oversee a segment, that of Roman pizza, with a brand that represents excellence on the national scene - commented Cristian Biasoni, CEO of Chef Express -. In this context the agreement is in line with our strategy of expanding the brand portfolio which allows us to select the most suitable formats to meet the needs of travelers in the various locations.It is therefore a pleasure for us to be able to guarantee our customers the authentic taste of Alice Pizza's pan-cooked Roman pizza, with which we immediately felt in harmony for the excellence of the product and the attention to the quality of the service”.

“The collaboration with Chef Express, consolidated with this new agreement - says Claudio Baitelli , managing director of Alice Pizza - is part of a much broader project to develop the Alice Pizza network in Italy through new channels, such as travel . We could not find a better partner to take this journey with. Thanks to his consolidated experience in this market and the great professionalism of his collaborators, Chef Express will help us to carry on the tradition of Alice's pan pizza to make it appreciated by an ever wider public".