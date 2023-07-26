Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Lillo (Podini family): revenues of 3.7 billion euros (+10.61%) in 2022
All the financial indicators of the parent company of MD and Dedagroup also rose
Lillo SpA, the holding company of the Podini family of Bolzano, which owns, as its main activities, Md SpA - which operates in large-scale distribution, and Dedagroup SpA - active in the world of Information Technology - closes 2022 with revenues of 3.7 billion euros and a gross margin which stands at 202.17 million euros, confirming itself again this year among the main Italian Groups.In particular,...
EFA News - European Food Agency