Ferrero: US subsidiary Ferrara Candy C. buys Dori Alimentos

Ferrara Candy Company, a U.S.-based confectionery manufacturer owned by the Ferrero Group, has taken over Dori Alimentos, a company founded in 1967, a large brazilian manufacturer and distributor of sweets and snacks. The group had revenues of BRL 1.2 billion (or more than 226 million Euros). Its brands include Dori, Pettiz, Jubes, Gomets, Deliket, Disqueti, Yogurte 100 and Bolete.

The acquisition will take place through Ferrara's CTH holding company: the transaction figure has not been disclosed, but according to rumors in the Brazilian press, the investment would be around 380 million Euros.

Upon completion of the transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, Dori's more than 3,100 employees will join Ferrara's current team of 4,600: together, the companies will pursue a "shared vision and strategy", according to the company.

"Like us, Ferrara puts the consumer at the center of everything he does, shares our spirit of innovation, and believes in the emotional power of candy and snacks-Pedro Lobo, Dori's ceo, emphasizes-. This pairing reflects the excellent company that the Dori team has built over fifty-six years and our position as industry pioneers in Brazil. We are excited to preserve this valuable legacy".

"Dori is an excellent partner for Ferrara, with a complementary candy portfolio, similar heritage, and a values-driven internal culture -adds Marco Capurso, managing director of Ferrara-. We are excited to enter the rapidly growing Brazilian market and create tremendous opportunities for both Dori and Ferrara".

Based in Chicago for more than 115 years, Ferrara is one of the leading U.S. candy companies owning 20 brands including Black Forest, Brach's, nerds, SweeTARTS and Trolli. Ferrara has an operating network of 13 plants in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D.

Its history dates back to the early 1900s when Salvatore Ferrara, a member of a family of bakers from Nola, moved first to New York City where he opened a bakery, and then to the Italian neighborhood of Chicago, where he began selling candy and sugared almonds that were very successful. In the process, Ferrara founded a two-story business at 2200 W. Taylor street with the support of two brothers-in-law named Salvatore Buffardi and Anello Pagano. In 2012, his Ferrara Candy Company merged with Farley's & Sathers: in 2017, the company was acquired by Ferrero.