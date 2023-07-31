DeA Capital Real Estate Iberia: 100% occupancy of the Villaverde logistics platform in 5 months

DeA Capital Real Estate Iberia announces the full occupancy of its new last mile logistics project located in Villaverde (Madrid), just 11 km from the city centre, a privileged location for last mile e-commerce distribution operators thanks to excellent direct access to the center of Madrid via the main motorways and ring roads, including the A-42, M-40, M-45 /A-4 and Av. de Andalucía.



DeA Capital Real Estate Iberia has developed the Class A logistics platform according to the highest technological and ESG standards, obtaining the Breeam Very Good environmental certification. Built on a plot of 14,627 square meters and with a gross leasable area of approximately 10,000 square meters, the complex is divided into 4 blocks and has 16 loading docks, 12 for trailers and 4 combined docks.



The last tenant to formalize the rent of the fourth block of 2,450 m² was Smartee Denti-Technology, a world leader in the production of digital orthodontic dental solutions. In this new location, the Shanghai company will open its first branch in Spain to develop its business.

The warehouse reached 100% occupancy in just 5 months of its construction, with the co-exclusive consultancy of Proequity and Colliers. Last February the tenants Recalvi and Pick & Pack rented the first two blocks and in May the company Humana occupied the third block.



The Villaverde warehouse was the first expansion project of DeA Capital Real Estate Iberia in the Spanish logistics market as part of the co-investment joint venture launched in 2021 for the development of 150 million euros in logistics in Spain. DeA Capital Real Estate Iberia has also recently completed the construction of a 19,500m2 logistics platform in La Atalayuela (Vallecas) and will begin construction in the coming weeks on a turnkey project in Pinto, leased to Ecoquímica Logística Integral.