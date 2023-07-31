Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Danone, "solid" first half 2023
Turnover up 8.4%, sales up 6.4%
Danone reported a "solid" first half of the year, with net sales of 14.17 billion Euros, up 8.4%. Second quarter sales stood at 7.2 billion Euros, up 6.4%, with prices up 8.7% and volume/mix down 2.3%. Operating profit reached 1.7 billion Euros in the first half of 2023, a period in which the operating margin stood at 12.2%, up 14 basis points from last year. EPS, or earnings per share increased 48.3%...
