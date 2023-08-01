Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Pret a manger, sales at over 500 million in the first half of the year (+20%)
The British chain recently made its debut in Italy through Chef Express
Pret a manger, a U.K. based coffee and food-to-go chain, reported 20% year-on-year sales growth in the six months ended June 30, 2023 to reach 430 million pounds, or more than 501 million Euros. The company generated sales of 790 million pounds (922 million Euros) in 2022 and an annual operating profit of 50.6 million pounds (nearly 60 million Euros).This is the first profit since 2018 when the coffee...
