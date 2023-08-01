Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Mondelēz raises annual outlook thanks to rising revenues
Second quarter closed with sales up 17% to €7.7bn: 2023 forecast raised to 12%
Mondelēz International has raised its organic net sales growth forecast for the full year 2023 after reporting a 17 percent increase in sales in the second quarter, double the +9.5 percent increase in the previous period. From April to June, the owner of Cadbury and Toblerone reported sales of $8.51 billion, or more than 7.7 billion euros, up from $7.27 billion in last year's second quarter. Organic...
