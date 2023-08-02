DeA Capital Alternative Funds Sgr invests in the Snaidero Group together with Amco

IDeA Corporate Credit Recovery II (“IDeA Ccr II”), managed by DeA Capital Alternative Funds Sgr, today finalized an investment agreement in the Snaidero Group, confirming its support for the new 2023-2027 development and growth plan. Together with Idea Ccr II, coordinated by Vincenzo Manganelli , already the majority shareholder of the Group since 2018, AMC - Asset Management Company, already a minority shareholder of the Group, and the Fondo Salvaguardia Imprese, promoted by the Ministry of Enterprise and of Made in Italy and managed by Invitalia.

The Snaidero Group, founded in 1946 in Majano (Udine), produces and sells designer kitchens. The Group's brands boast a positioning in the medium-high end of the market, further strengthened by collaborations with designers and architects of primary standing worldwide ( Pininfarina , Mangiarotti , Gae Aulenti , Iosa Ghini and Lucci&Orlandini ). Snaidero distributes its products through a network of over 800 stores (single and multi-brand) in 69 countries and, through the contract segment, participating in important residential projects mainly in the high-end luxury sector.

The investment transaction involved the subscription of a capital increase (equal to over 15 million euros) aimed at accelerating the company's new development plan, aimed at strengthening one of the main Made in Italy brands and the growth of foreign markets, as well as the consolidation of the positioning in Italy and the development of the product. The leadership of the Group has been entrusted to Alessandro Trivillin , charged with the role of managing director of defining the best team and undertaking the strategic actions necessary to achieve the objectives set out in the development plan.

"This further support confirms the trust and commitment of the shareholders in support of the 2023-2027 development and growth plan aimed at consolidating and strengthening the Group's presence in Italy and in the world", declared Trivillin . For her part, Marta Bergamaschi , Investment Director of the IDeA Ccr II Fund, adds: “The completion of this operation lays the foundations for the achievement of the important objectives envisaged in the new plan, leveraging on the skills and strength of a historic brand of ours Village".

“We continue to work alongside Snaidero to concretely support its new industrial development plan through participation in the capital increase and the redefinition of the financial structure. The intervention is perfectly in line with our final objective of promoting company development, protecting employment and territories”, explains Fabio Pettirossi , head of Amco's Utp Management.