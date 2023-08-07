Lorenzo Ercole, the president of Saclà, has passed away at the age of 84

Lorenzo Ercole, president of Saclà, has died at the age of 84. Born in Asti on july 10, 1939, he leaves behind his wife Fernanda and daughter Chiara. The announcement of the piedmontese entrepreneur's passing was announced by the company itself in a note saying, "in addition to the enlightened entrepreneur loved by all his employees, we want to remember the man of great generosity".

In more than 60 years of work, Lorenzo Ercole "has made a fundamental contribution to the development of Saclà in Italy and abroad, managing to make the company a leader in the world of preserves, one of the best-known brands of made in Italy -reports the note-. His entrepreneurial courage, vision and connection with people have been the core values of Saclà".

"To Cavaliere we owe -the note continues- years of growth both in Italy and abroad, guiding the company with intuition and foresight. He dedicated his entire life to the growth of his company, consolidating a strong bond with the Asti area".

The company's note points out, among other things, that "his latest legacy was the new, ultra-modern factory in Castello di Annone, launched in 2019, next to the historic headquarters in Asti, created in 1939, by his father Secondo Ercole, the company's founder".

Lorenzo Ercole, joined the company founded by his father Secondo Ercole in 1958, at the age of 19. In 1981 he became its ad and in 1995 he was also appointed president of Saclà. In 2013 as president, he left the position of ad to his daughter Chiara. Appointed Knight of Labor in 1997 by President Oscar Luigi Scalfaro, he was received by President Sergio Mattarella on Oct. 22, 2022, for his 25th year of membership in the Order of the Knights of Labor.

He was president of the Industrial Union of Asti from 2001 to 2004, and in the Italian Food Products Industry Association he was national president of the Group "Vegetables in vinegar, oil, brine and related specialties" until March 2007. Then the role of vice-president in Confindustria Piemonte (2003-2005) and that of Executive Committee member in Cassa di Risparmio di Asti Spa (from November 1984 to April 2001) as well as that of board member in Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Asti (from April 2001).

In 2003, he received the "Giovanni Borelli" Award with the following motivation: "for having been able to consolidate, innovate and internationalize the family business started in 1939 by Secondo Pinin Ercole, contributing to affirm Saclà in Italy and in the World, the image of a great canning tradition of high quality, giving prestige and renown to Asti and its territory".