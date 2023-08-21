Rossopomodoro grows in Czechia and Slovakia

After the first opening in the Palladium shopping center in Prague last April, Rossopomodoro intends to focus on the Czech and Slovakian market by opening other points of sale in the future. This was announced by the master franchisee for the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Alberto Lagorio , in an interview published on the website of the Italian-Czech Chamber of Commerce.

Lagorio explains that "several years ago Rossopomodoro already intended to intervene directly on the Prague market, as it does in the countries it cares most about. Then came the Covid-19 pandemic and Rossopomodoro, which also owns many premises , had to review its expansion plans and its network. At this point the possibility arose of entering the Czech Republic through the franchise. Then with my Czech wife we liked the idea of returning to live in Prague. And we we remembered that years ago in Prague it was not easy to find an Italian restaurant that was not only Italian in name".

The prospects for development are important. "Our franchise license - specifies Lagorio - provides for a plan of minimum openings of at least four restaurant outlets between the Czech Republic and Slovakia by the end of 2025, starting with another outlet by the end of the year. We want them to the second store is located in a context other than that of a shopping center, because Rossopomodoro is above all a street food brand. The next stores will certainly be in Prague and we are evaluating different situations, both in central tourist areas and in residential areas".

The entrepreneur explains that he likes Rossopomodoro "because it has two souls. On the one hand, the owner of the brand is a private equity fund based in London (OpCapita LLP, majority shareholder of Sebeto, ed.) which also guarantees a solid financial position and very professional management. Unlike some other funds proceed, the owner of Rossopomodoro has maintained local operations in Italy while maintaining a Neapolitan soul to the project. Rossopomodoro is an excellent balance between head and heart and this has guaranteed its success and its growth in Italy and abroad".

Prague residents like Rossopomodoro. "Our proposal - says Lagorio - aims to be an everyday cuisine. In Italy, our type of cuisine is comparable to a modern trattoria. Abroad, pizza is always the Neapolitan one, but we also include the great classics of the Italian cuisine. One could say that our cuisine is "that of grandmother" with simple and well-made dishes. We also try to enhance Italian products, which are well displayed in our restaurant. And the numbers are good. Obviously, we are favored by position, because many people pass through the Palladium, as well as tourists from Prague, including those from Italy. Rossopomodoro is a very well-known brand in Italy. But there are also many Czechs who come to visit us and come back. We are building a base of local customers - concludes Lagorio - in order to be able to balance the periods in which the number of tourists in the city is lower".