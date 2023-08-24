Schenk Italian Wineries grows in the semester

In the first half of 2023, the Schenk Italian Wineries Group grew with an aggregate turnover of 66.8 million euros at 30 June (+14% compared to the same period last year) and a shipped volume of 21.9 million liters (+8 .5%). The export share remained stable at 69% of the total, with Germany, Russia and the USA on the podium of the main export countries, at 25%, 15% and 11% respectively.

With a production of 55 million bottles and an aggregate turnover of the Trentino Group estimated at 140 million euros in the year 2022, Schenk Italian Wineries, owned by the Schenk family, continues its integrated supply chain strategy with the acquisition of 6 hectares south of the current land owned in Lunadoro di Motepulciano (SI).