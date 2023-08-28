Belarus. Agriculture Minister: "European producers ready to collaborate"

European manufacturers are ready to cooperate with Belarus. This was stated by Belarusian Minister of Agriculture and Food Sergei Bartosh to the Ont television channel, according to the Belta website. According to the minister, despite the sanctions, Belarus has not reduced its food exports. “It's true, we had to change course and focus again on other markets: Asian and African countries. Today we supply our entire assortment to Asian countries, the Far East, including whole milk products. We ship products to Venezuela and the UAE,” Bartosh said.

Speaking about the European market, the minister noted that European producers are ready to cooperate with Belarus. “They are simply hampered by the policy pursued in their countries. But in any case we will sell them what they need and buy what we need from them. Yes, it will be a little more difficult, but still the issue is solvable,” he underlined.

Bartosh added that if they wish, European farmers can work in Belarus because they have to unload the milk in their homeland. “Our country is open to business. We could give them the land, the opportunity to work, produce products and, most importantly, we will give them the guarantee that we will buy both their meat and their dairy products. They would have no problems with selling their products,” the minister said.