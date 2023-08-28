Saudi Arabia: more investments in agricultural innovation

Red Sea Global (RSG), owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, has launched a cooperative to boost the agricultural economy in the Tabuk region. The initiative, dubbed Tamala, a farm-to-fork project, is expected to bring together more than 3,000 farms in the region, allowing them to sell their produce directly to the company's resort properties.

RSG, which is developing the Red Sea and Amaala tourism giga-projects in the western region of the kingdom, said in a statement that Tamala will also support the local farming community by introducing new agricultural technologies to boost production, while also prioritizing sustainable practices. A board of directors was also formed to supervise the cooperative. Saudi Arabia has been actively adopting national food strategies as part of its Vision 2030, which includes increasing domestic production of agricultural products, diversifying import sources, reducing waste and building spare capacity.

A recent study by Kuwait-based Marmore Mena Intelligence said that Saudi Arabia has also embraced agrotech concepts such as vertical farming to improve supply chains and increase food production.