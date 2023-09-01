Argentina: special fund of over 10 million dollars for tobacco

Argentina bets on tobacco. The Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Juan José Bahillo signed the transfers corresponding to the resolutions that allow the distribution of the Special Tobacco Fund (FET) for 3,695,300,638.92 Argentine pesos (approximately 10 millions of dollars) to the producers of seven tobacco-producing provinces in the north of the country. They were distributed as follows: 36,556,123.01 dollars for tobacco production in Catamarca; 1,593,133.74 pesos for the development of the activity in Chaco; 18,961,837.03 pesos for Corrientes, 927,811,883.73 pesos for Misiones; 1,316,479,438.73 pesos for Salta; 226,180, 572.81 pesos for Tucumán; 1,167,717,649.87 pesos for Jujuy.

"These funds, which correspond to 80% of the FETs realized through automatic transfers, make it possible to advance in supporting producers who are currently going through the first stages of tobacco production, characterized by a large demand for work", explained the FET coordinator Guido Antonio Varas , noting that "the mandate of our minister Sergio Massa and our secretary Juan José Bahillo is to strongly support this productive activity of vital importance for the generation of resources, work and social development in northern Argentina", and that, in this sense , "the resources of the Special Tobacco Fund reach tobacco producers directly" in the seven provinces where it is grown, he concluded.

It should be remembered that the FET was created to help this central activity for the development of the Noa and Nea provinces, in particular Misiones, Corrientes, Chaco, Tucumán, Catamarca, Salta and Jujuy, where the production of this product is of vital importance for these regions.