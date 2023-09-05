Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Valsoia, HY23 with revenues up 12.6%
Food division in Italy grows 31% driven by Häagen-Dazs ice creams
Valsoia's board of directors approved the half-year financial report as of June 30, 2023, which shows total revenues at 55.8 million Euros, up 12.6% compared to the same period in 2022. In Italy, revenues increased in the Health division (+6.5%), which includes the Valsoia Bontà e Salute, Vitasoya, and Naturattiva brands: literally soaring, however, were those of the Food division, up a stellar 31...
