Nespresso and George Clooney launch the new compostable capsules

Following last year's 'How Far Would You Go for Nespresso' TV advert, the comedy trio of George Clooney , Jean Dujardin and Camille Cottin are back on our screens for the launch of Nespresso's Paper Collection. The trio's latest saga brings with it the same comedic energy and action-packed adventure, while upholding Nespresso's ongoing commitment to unforgettable tasting coffee by introducing the brand's new home-compostable paper capsules.

The high-energy film sees the tables turn on George Clooney and Jean Dujardin, as Camille Cottin gets the better of them once again. Clooney smugly shows his Nespresso paper capsules to Cottin as they enter an elevator with Dujardin , another neighbor and his numerous dogs. When the doors open and the dogs escape from their owner's hands, George and Jean heroically chase after them to successfully return them to their owner. Returning to their apartment, they discover that Camille has taken all but one of their precious capsules during the commotion, leaving the two men to once again fight over the remaining coffee. Cut to Camille Cottin and the dog's owner, laughing and enjoying the unforgettable Nespresso taste in the comfort of Camille's living room.

Committed for over 35 years to offering customers the best coffee experience, with the new home compostable paper capsules, Nespresso offers coffee lovers another way to make sustainable choices while still enjoying the same incredible coffee flavor.

The new range is compatible with Nespresso Original machines. Customers in France and Switzerland – where the Paper Collection is in the pilot phase – can purchase them by visiting Nespresso boutiques or via the local website. Nespresso hopes to expand the rollout to other countries in the coming years.

“We continue to push the boundaries with the launch of our collection of home compostable paper capsules. This moment was to be celebrated with the support of our Nespresso friends George Clooney, Jean Dujardin, Camille Cottin," said Melanie Brinbaum , Chief Brand Officer of Nespresso. "This innovation is the first step in our journey towards compostable, as we continue to offering sustainable choices to our customers, and this TV commercial proves it. Our Paper Collection is a new sustainable choice for coffee lovers, without compromising the quality of coffee our customers expect from us."

Ensuring an uncompromising coffee experience, the Paper Collection includes a biopolymer coating inside the capsule, which protects the coffee from oxidation and preserves its aromas and taste. The Paper Collection is the first step in Nespresso's journey to offer customers who prefer and have access to compost an alternative way to enjoy their daily coffee.



Nespresso coffee masters have created four new blends, including an organic coffee from the Nespresso AAA Sustainable Quality™ program. The four new blends include: Ispirazione Sicilia, Ispirazione Emilia, Ispirazione Aosta and Perù Organic.

The product is certified for composting, both domestic and industrial, by TÜV Austria, an international certification body. In France, where Nespresso is testing this range, these capsules are accepted in public organic waste containers.