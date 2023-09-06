Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Ardian sells stake in Soteria Flexibles Holdings
The Usa company produces flexible packaging for food and catering facebook sharing button
Ardian, the world’s leading private investment firm, has sold its investment in Soteria Flexibles Holdings. With the support of the Ardian North America Fund team, Soteria Flexibles has become a North American leader in the production of flexible packaging that serves healthcare, fresh food, catering, cleaning/toilets and commercial markets. No financial details of the divestiture were provided. Soteria Fl...
EFA News - European Food Agency