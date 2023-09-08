European banks: Messina (Intesa Sanpaolo) confirms itself as the best CEO

Intesa Sanpaolo confirms itself as first in Europe for relations with institutional investors and financial analysts and for ESG aspects, according to the 2023 ranking drawn up by the specialized research company Institutional Investor. Within the European banking sector, Carlo Messina, managing director and managing director of the Group, is the best Chief Executive Officer for the sixth year since the introduction, eight years ago, of the ranking which takes into account both the votes of institutional investors and investors financial analysts.

The Board of Directors of Intesa Sanpaolo ranked first, for the second year, among those of European banks in the relevant ranking, introduced for the first time last year. Stefano Del Punta was the best Chief Financial Officer for the seventh year; the Investor Relations team, led by Marco Delfrate and Andrea Tamagnini , was the best for the sixth year; Delfrate is first in the ranking dedicated to Investor Relations Professionals for the sixth year; Intesa Sanpaolo ranked first for ESG aspects in European banks for the fourth year.

The awards assigned by Institutional Investor - which are based on the results of a large survey conducted among over 1,600 institutional investors and financial analysts - testify to the international community's strong appreciation for Italian excellence with an international vocation and great attention to sustainability, recognizing in at the same time the quality of the CEO and the management team, which has long been at the European top in the preferences of investors and financial analysts. Institutional Investor is an independent research provider, with a high reputation among institutional investors and financial analysts, which has been operating in the market for over 50 years.

“It is a source of great pride for all of Intesa Sanpaolo to receive such important recognition for many consecutive years, which once again sees us at the top in Europe", states Messina. "The appreciation of investors and analysts is confirmation of the ability of the Bank to obtain significant and sustainable results, of the vision in implementing innovative industrial projects - capable of generating solid value over time - and of our marked sensitivity towards ESG issues. All this thanks to a clear strategy, a prepared and cohesive management team and, above all, the commitment of our 100,000 people, to whom I extend my personal thanks. Transparency and responsible financial communication, we are convinced, represent an essential part in the continuous dialogue with all our stakeholders", concludes the managing director and managing director of Intesa Sanpaolo.